Chris Haynes thinks the Knicks have the ‘upper hand’ in landing Kevin Durant over the Nets & Warriors
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Kevin Durant
- New York Knicks
- Pacific
- The Herd
- West
- West
-
Chris Haynes joins Colin Cowherd to weigh in on Kevin Durant and NBA Free Agency. He explains why he thinks the New York Knicks may possibly be the frontrunner.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618