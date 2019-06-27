Colin Cowherd: Don’t try to ‘out-think the room,’ Zion is going to be a star
Video Details
- Enes Kanter
- Julius Randle
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- Southwest
- The Herd
- Undisputed
- West
- West
- Zion Williamson
- Zion Williamson
-
Yesterday on The Herd, Enes Kanter compared Zion Williamson to Julius Randle and Colin Cowherd thinks that comparison is laughable. Hear Colin's case for Zion being a superstar in the NBA.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618