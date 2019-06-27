Colin Cowherd outlines why Kawhi Leonard should stay in Toronto despite it not being a major market
Video Details
Kawhi Leonard's future is very much up in the air but Colin Cowherd believes he would be best suited to stick with the Toronto Raptors despite it not being a major market in the NBA.
