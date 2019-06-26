Enes Kanter on Zion Williamson: ‘He’s overhyped, I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops’

Video Details

Enes Kanter joins Colin Cowherd to talk some NBA topics. He explains why though he thinks Zion Williamson could possibly become a hall-of-famer with a lot more work, he says he's currently 'overhyped'.

More Videos »