Enes Kanter on Zion Williamson: ‘He’s overhyped, I feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops’
- Enes Kanter
- Julius Randle
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Portland Trail Blazers
- The Herd
- Zion Williamson
Enes Kanter joins Colin Cowherd to talk some NBA topics. He explains why though he thinks Zion Williamson could possibly become a hall-of-famer with a lot more work, he says he's currently 'overhyped'.
