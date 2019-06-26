Colin Cowherd reacts to KD opting out of contract and becoming unrestricted free agent
Video Details
Kevin Durant has just opted out of his contract with the Golden State Warriors and will not become an unrestricted free agent. Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on KD's decision.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618