Colin Cowherd: The outrage over handling of KD’s return is wrong — playing hurt is ‘part of the business’
Video Details
Many have strong opinions on Kevin Durant playing injured and re-injuring his right calf, but Colin Cowherd thinks that playing hurt is just 'part of the business' and has no issue with athletes playing through injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618