Colin Cowherd explains why he has no issue with how the USWNT’s celebrated against Thailand

During their first game of the 2019 Women’s World Cup yesterday, the USWNT had their way with Thailand and won 13-0 and some were upset with the way that the US celebrated their goals. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks those who had issue with the celebrations are overreacting and why there is nothing wrong with the way that they celebrated.
