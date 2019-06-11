Colin Cowherd gives his thoughts on the injury factor for professional athletes
Colin Cowherd discusses how Kevin Durant's injury is one of so many that happens in sports to premier athletes. He explains the toll it takes of being an pro athlete and how injuries are just a part of sports.
