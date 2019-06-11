Chris Broussard: KD needs to really think about staying with Warriors after his injury
Video Details
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd in studio to discuss Kevin Durant's injury and what's next for his career. Hear why Chris believes that KD needs to really re-think about leaving Golden State if that was his plan before the injury.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618