Colin Cowherd defends Nick Nurse over criticism for calling timeout during Kawhi’s scoring run
Video Details
Colin Cowherd talks about Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse on today's show. Hear why he defends the timeout called during Kawhi Leonard's scoring run late in Game 5.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618