Colin Cowherd discusses what’s next for Kevin Durant after re-aggravating injury
Video Details
Last night during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, Kevin Durant re-injured himself and his future is now more than ever up in the air. Hear Colin Cowherd's reaction to the injury and what he believes KD should do now.
