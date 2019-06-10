Charles Barkley thinks Kawhi should stay with Toronto, talks KD’s free agency decision
Charles Barkley joins Colin Cowherd today to discuss Kevin Durant and Kawhi Leonard. Hear why Charles believes Kawhi's best option would be to stay with the Toronto Raptors and what he thinks KD should this upcoming offseason.
