Colin Cowherd discusses Rajon Rondo’s comments and what they reveal about playing with LeBron
Rajon Rondo recently sat down with our Ric Bucher to discuss what it was like playing with LeBron James last year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hear Colin Cowherd's thoughts on the interview and what they reveal about playing with LeBron.
