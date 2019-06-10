Chris Broussard on why shortening the regular season to 65 games ‘would create urgency’ for teams
Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss why he thinks the NBA should consider shortening the regular season to 65 games. He explains why though he wouldn't like it for the fans, it would make every game important to making the postseason.
