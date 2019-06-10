Colin Cowherd doesn’t think if KD returns that he would ‘add anything’ to the Warriors
Video Details
The Golden State Warriors are on the brink of elimination and Kevin Durant's availability is still up in the air for the NBA Finals. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that even if KD were return, he wouldn't add much to a team that is already dealing with a lack of length in the lineup.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618