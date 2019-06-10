Colin Cowherd makes a case for the NBA to shorten the 82-game schedule
This year's NBA Finals has been marred with injuries to both the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks that this problem could be avoided in the future if the league was to shorten the regular season schedule.
