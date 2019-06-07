Colin Cowherd explains why Carson Wentz’s new contract is ‘very, very smart’ on multiple levels for the Eagles
Video Details
Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz just inked a massive 4-year, $128 million contract and Colin Cowherd loves the deal on so many levels not just for Wentz but also for the team itself.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618