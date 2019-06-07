Colin Cowherd: If Warriors lose, KD being out is a reason not an excuse — ‘it would be like MJ missing the Finals’
Video Details
Colin Cowherd explains why if the Golden State Warriors don’t win the NBA Finals injuries will be the reason and it’s not an excuse — it’s a valid reason. He also explains the importance of Kevin Durant's absence as an all-time great.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618