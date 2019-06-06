Kendrick Perkins: Warriors part owner shoving Kyle Lowry is ‘uncalled for’
Kendrick Perkins joined Colin Cowherd today and had choice words for a Golden State Warriors part owner who shoved Kyle Lowry during Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night. Hear why KP thinks his actions were 'uncalled for' and should result in more punishment from the league.
