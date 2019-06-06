Colin Cowherd: The gap between Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning isn’t as wide as you think
Odell Beckham Jr.'s recent comments at Cleveland Browns minicamp appeared to have been shots at his former quarterback, Eli Manning. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that the gap between Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning's talent isn't as wide as you think
