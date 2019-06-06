Colin Cowherd: Steph’s Game 3 performance should be a warning to players who want to be solo stars
Video Details
Steph Curry was excellent last night but with a lack of a supporting cast, his Golden State Warriors lost Game 3 of the NBA Finals. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks players who want to be solo stars should be wary after seeing last night's game.
