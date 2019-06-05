Colin Cowherd: If Warriors win Game 3 without Klay, it would ‘crush the Raptors spirit’
Klay Thompson's status is unknown for Game 3 of the NBA Finals and Colin Cowherd thinks if the Golden State Warriors were to rest Klay and win the game, the psychological effect on the Toronto Raptors would be massive and 'crush' their spirit.
