Colin Cowherd: KD’s relative lack of adversity faced may lead to issues if he signs with a New York team
Video Details
Charles Barkley recently came out and said that he doubts Kevin Durant has the mental makeup or maturity to deal with playing in New York. Hear why Colin Cowherd agrees with Barkley's assessment of KD.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618