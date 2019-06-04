Colin Cowherd: LeBron wanting out of LA if they don’t land top FAs is more probable than possible
Bill Plaschke of the LA Times recently stated that if the Los Angeles Lakers whiff on free agency and fail to land a big-name free agent that LeBron James may want to leave the team. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes that this is more probable than possible.
