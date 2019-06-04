Colin Cowherd explains how OBJ thrives off of the ‘noise’ that he creates
Odell Beckham Jr. will attend Cleveland Browns' mandatory minicamp this week, but he created tons of noise by skipping 9 of 10 days of optional team activities earlier in May. Hear why Colin Cowherd understands why OBJ creates so much 'noise' as it only helps him and his brand grow.
