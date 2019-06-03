Colin Cowherd believes it’s getting harder and harder to sell Kawhi on staying in Toronto
Video Details
Reports have recently come out suggesting Kawhi Leonard will be leaving the Toronto Raptors this offseason to join a Los Angeles-based team. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the reports based off what he is currently seeing from Kawhi in the NBA Finals.
