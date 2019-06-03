Colin Cowherd believes Boogie’s Game 2 performance earned him a big contract — just not with the Warriors
DeMarcus Cousins had a great Game 2 of the NBA Finals and Colin Cowherd believes his play will earn him a big pay day this summer when he hits free agency, but not one with the Golden State Warriors.
