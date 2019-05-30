Colin Cowherd thinks Baker Mayfield’s Twitter antics are an attempt to bury the real story in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield once again took to Twitter and had some words for Colin Cowherd, but Colin thinks Baker's actions are an attempt to cover the real story with the Cleveland Browns — Odell Beckham Jr.'s absence from the team.
