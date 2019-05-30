Colin Cowherd predicts the landing spots for the 6 best available NBA players this summer
- Anthony Davis
- Anthony Davis
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Boston Celtics
- Brooklyn Nets
- DeMarcus Cousins
- East
- East
- Golden State Warriors
- Jimmy Butler
- Kawhi Leonard
- Kevin Durant
- Kyrie Irving
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Pacific
- Philadelphia 76ers
- Southwest
- The Herd
- Toronto Raptors
- West
- West
-
Colin Cowherd talks about the big six NBA players who will be available during the NBA Free Agency period. Hear him predict where Kevin Durant, Kawhi Leonard, Kyrie Irving, Anthony Davis, DeMarcus Cousins and Jimmy Butler will all be playing next season.
