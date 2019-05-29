Colin Cowherd responds to Baker Mayfield: ‘You’re actually proving my point’
Video Details
Baker Mayfield made some comments about Colin Cowherd recently, and Colin took the opportunity on his show today to respond to Baker's latest claims. Hear what Colin has to say to the Cleveland Browns QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618