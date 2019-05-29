Colin Cowherd: Anthony Davis’ plans are going to dictate this offseason in the NBA
Anthony Davis and David Griffin will reportedly meet for lunch to discuss Davis' future with the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes what Davis and Griffin plan to do is going to dictate this offseason in the NBA
