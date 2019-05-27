Colin Cowherd: Giannis is the clear MVP — he’s more valuable than James Harden
Colin Cowherd shares his thoughts on the NBA MVP race. Colin insists Giannis Antetokounmpo is the clear choice for MVP over James Harden.
