Chris Broussard: ‘I think KD has played his last game as a Warrior’
Video Details
Chris Broussard thinks it's highly unlikely Kevin Durant will play during the 2019 NBA Finals. Hear why he thinks KD played his last game with Golden State and will leave during NBA free agency.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618