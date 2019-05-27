Colin Cowherd says it’s unfair to claim KD ‘ruined the NBA’ — the league has never had true parity
It's no secret that the NBA features many of the same players in the Finals every year, and Colin Cowherd is fine with that. Hear why he says it's unfair to blame Kevin Durant for the lack of parity because the NBA has never had true parity.
