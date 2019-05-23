Colin Cowherd disagrees that Clippers have surpassed Lakers as preferred landing spot for free agents
Byron Scott recently said that the Los Angeles Clippers, and not the Los Angeles Lakers, are the preferred destination for free agents, but Colin Cowherd disagrees with that notion. Hear why he believes brand recognition of the Lakers will always be more powerful than that of the Clippers.
