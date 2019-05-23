Colin Cowherd has no issue with Drake’s courtside antics — it’s part of NBA culture
Video Details
Drake has been animated on the sidelines of the Eastern Conference FInals games in Toronto, and Milwaukee Bucks HC Mike Budenholzer took issue with Drake's antics during a media appearance. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't have a problem with Drake's behavior, saying that it's part of the culture of the game.
