Kendrick Perkins makes the case for why Kevin Durant should ‘really consider’ joining the Clippers
Video Details
Kendrick Perkins joins Colin Cowherd to talk about NBA Free Agency. He explains why the Los Angeles Clipper would be the perfect destination for Kevin Durant because of their stability, Doc Rivers coaching style and a lot more.
