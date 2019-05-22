Colin Cowherd: OBJ, Le’Veon and AB need to show respect for new teams and be present at OTAs
Video Details
Odell Beckham Jr., Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were all either totally absent or only partially attended their new team's optional team activities recently. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the 3 of them needed to be at OTAs to show respect for their new teams.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618