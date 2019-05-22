Colin Cowherd: OBJ, Le’Veon and AB need to show respect for new teams and be present at OTAs

Odell Beckham Jr., Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown were all either totally absent or only partially attended their new team's optional team activities recently. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the 3 of them needed to be at OTAs to show respect for their new teams.

