Colin Cowherd discusses what Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals reveals about the Bucks and Raptors
Video Details
Last night, the Toronto Raptors evened up their series against the Milwaukee Bucks at 2 games apiece. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes the game revealed that both the Bucks and the Raptors are too reliant on one player and are almost the same team.
