Colin Cowherd: ‘Steve Kerr is remarkable’ and deserves credit for his sustained success
Colin Cowherd talks about Steve Kerr's legacy with the Golden State Warriors and beyond. Hear him describe how Kerr is the only former player to go 4 for 4; including coaching a team to five straight NBA championships.
