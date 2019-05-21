Colin Cowherd on the Warriors: ‘I’m not sure this isn’t the best team we’ve ever seen’
Last night, the Golden State Warriors completed a series sweep of the Portland Trail Blazers in the Western Conference Finals. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes this Warriors team could be the greatest team in the history of the NBA.
