Colin Cowherd: The Pelicans should trade AD to the Knicks and reunite Zion and R.J. Barrett
Video Details
- ACC
- ACC
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Duke Blue Devils
- Duke Blue Devils
- East
- East
- Los Angeles Lakers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- New York Knicks
- Pacific
- R.J. Barrett
- Southwest
- The Herd
- West
- West
- Zion Williamson
-
Colin Cowherd thinks Anthony Davis should be traded to the New York Knicks over the Los Angeles Lakers so R.J. Barrett can be reunited with Zion Williamson on the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why he thinks the Duke duo would feel 'big and interesting' together.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618