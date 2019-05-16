Colin Cowherd: The Pelicans should trade AD to the Knicks and reunite Zion and R.J. Barrett

Colin Cowherd thinks Anthony Davis should be traded to the New York Knicks over the Los Angeles Lakers so R.J. Barrett can be reunited with Zion Williamson on the New Orleans Pelicans. Hear why he thinks the Duke duo would feel 'big and interesting' together.

