Colin Cowherd: Lakers’ 4th overall pick isn’t as valuable as it seems

Video Details

The Los Angeles Lakers moved up all the way to 4th overall in last night's NBA Draft Lottery and GM Rob Pelinka was ecstatic about it, but Colin Cowherd has reservations about the value of the pick. Hear why Colin thinks the 4th overall pick in this year's draft isn't as valuable as it seems.

