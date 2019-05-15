Colin Cowherd: Lakers’ 4th overall pick isn’t as valuable as it seems
Video Details
The Los Angeles Lakers moved up all the way to 4th overall in last night's NBA Draft Lottery and GM Rob Pelinka was ecstatic about it, but Colin Cowherd has reservations about the value of the pick. Hear why Colin thinks the 4th overall pick in this year's draft isn't as valuable as it seems.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618