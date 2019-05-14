Colin Cowherd thinks teams would be crazy to trade No. 1 pick: ‘You don’t get this opportunity’

Video Details

With the NBA Draft Lottery being held tonight, speculation has run wild as to if the team who receives the No. 1 pick would pass on Zion Williamson and trade the pick for a massive haul. Hear why Colin Cowherd thinks this idea is outrageous and that whatever team receives the No. 1 pick would be crazy to not draft Zion.

More Videos »