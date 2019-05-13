Colin Cowherd says the Lakers continue to troll LeBron James
Video Details
Colin Cowherd reacts to the Los Angeles Lakers hiring Frank Vogel as their next head coach. Colin breaks down why he thinks the Lakers are trying to frustrate LeBron James by not giving him anything he wants.
