Colin Cowherd is in awe of Steph Curry’s leadership abilities after Game 6 win
Video Details
After putting up no points in the first half against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry bounced back and put up 33 points while leading his Golden State Warriors to a Game 6 win. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Steph's performance showcased why is possibly the best leader in the NBA.
