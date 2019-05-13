Colin Cowherd is in awe of Steph Curry’s leadership abilities after Game 6 win

After putting up no points in the first half against the Houston Rockets, Steph Curry bounced back and put up 33 points while leading his Golden State Warriors to a Game 6 win. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Steph's performance showcased why is possibly the best leader in the NBA.

