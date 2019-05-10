Colin Cowherd pleads with the 76ers to be patient with Ben Simmons

Video Details

Ben Simmons played a great Game 6 for the Philadelphia 76ers as they pushed back against the Toronto Raptors to force a Game 7. Hear why Colin Cowherd believes Simmons will develop into a phenomenal player and that the 76ers should do everything in their power to hold onto him and be patient with his development.

