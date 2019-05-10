Colin Cowherd has a message for the Lakers: Don’t be consumed with not relinquishing too much power to LeBron
Colin Cowherd talks about the Los Angeles Lakers and the chaos going on with the organization. Hear him explains the difference between the a team being concerned vs. consumed, and believes the Lakers are becoming consumed with not giving LeBron James power.
