Colin Cowherd: Losing KD could actually make the Warriors a better team in the short term
Video Details
Kevin Durant left the Golden State Warriors game last night in the 3rd quarter and Colin Cowherd really liked what he saw from the team with KD absent from the court. Hear why Colin believes the loss of KD could actually make the Warriors a better team in the short term.
