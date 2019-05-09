Colin Cowherd on Kyrie: He just ‘doesn’t feel like Boston’
Video Details
Kyrie Irving struggled yet again last night and the Boston Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs. Hear why Colin Cowherd doesn't think Kyrie will ever be a good fit for the Boston as his play style doesn't reflect the city that he plays for.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618